Montag & Caldwell LLC Buys New Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $3,605,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 11,790.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,945,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 270,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.43. 173,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,978,554. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of -136.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,850 shares of company stock valued at $50,696,544. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

