Montag & Caldwell LLC Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 3.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $37,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

ROST traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.45. 22,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,603. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.55 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.01.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

