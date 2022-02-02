Montag & Caldwell LLC Has $463,000 Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 277,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,368 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 85.1% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $9,402,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,146,066. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.21. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

