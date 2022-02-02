Montag & Caldwell LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Montag & Caldwell LLC decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,071 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 215,864 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $83.77. 417,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,573,012. The stock has a market cap of $93.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. New Street Research began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.