Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 359,180 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 359,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,397,000. Nordson accounts for about 2.3% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Nordson during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 10.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $774,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 12.8% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 189.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 38,636 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.37. The company had a trading volume of 812 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,311. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $182.26 and a 52-week high of $272.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

