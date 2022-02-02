Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Has $24.95 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lessened its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,444 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $24,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,401,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 543.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 36,641 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.5% in the third quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 21.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,664. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.46. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $80.16 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.75.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

