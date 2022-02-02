Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,771 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,181 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $43,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,894,146. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $114.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

