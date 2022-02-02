Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 7,916 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,142,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth about $9,429,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $9.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $603.50. 27,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $623.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $594.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

