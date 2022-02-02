Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,638 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $3,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in CGI by 277.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the third quarter worth $1,924,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of CGI by 11.0% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 47.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 395,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,585,000 after buying an additional 126,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at $961,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GIB traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $88.44. 4,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.92. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price for the company. lifted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$132.00 price target on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

