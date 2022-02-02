Morgan Stanley Lowers Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $95.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.88.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $79.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $119.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,116,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,543 shares of company stock worth $3,865,138. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 666.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 85,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,634 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $6,025,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $4,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

