Morgan Stanley Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $71.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $71.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $74.25 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $101.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac bought 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after acquiring an additional 90,302 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.