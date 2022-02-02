Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.41

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $44.41 and last traded at $44.34, with a volume of 354218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). Mosaic had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.40%.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 67.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 179,893 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,859,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,130,000 after acquiring an additional 190,489 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 2,375.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 97,485 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

