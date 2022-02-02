Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) Short Interest Down 28.9% in January

Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 120,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Movano news, CTO Michael Aaron Leabman purchased 7,000 shares of Movano stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,600 shares of company stock worth $92,206 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Movano by 186.2% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 324,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 211,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the second quarter worth about $906,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Movano by 99.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movano in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Movano by 46.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 17,696 shares during the period. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOVE stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,749. Movano has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

