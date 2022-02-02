Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. 64,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.54. Mplx has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mplx stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

