MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,292 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $30,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 432,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,790,000 after purchasing an additional 237,520 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 286.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 236,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,246,000 after purchasing an additional 175,442 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 504,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after purchasing an additional 139,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 68.81%.

MSM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

