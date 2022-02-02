MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,889 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of MSCI worth $35,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,334,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 12.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 830.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,747 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

MSCI stock opened at $550.74 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $579.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $611.17.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 220.58% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,800 shares of company stock worth $3,661,632 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

