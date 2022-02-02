Mudrick Capital Management L.P. Invests $35.08 Million in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Mudrick Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,258,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,080,000. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for 5.2% of Mudrick Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1,719.60% and a net margin of 71.86%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

