MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,628 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 158,562 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $68,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,517 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,091 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $6.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.07. The stock had a trading volume of 248,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day moving average is $156.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.59.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

