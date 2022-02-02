MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. UBS Group began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.05.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.94 and its 200 day moving average is $199.44. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.56 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.