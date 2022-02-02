MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $21.02 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24,860.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 119,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 119,331 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in 3M were worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 4,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in 3M by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus dropped their price objective on 3M from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.57.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $166.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,020,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. 3M has a 1 year low of $160.54 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

