MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $40.24 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 349.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. Humana makes up 0.5% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.08% of Humana worth $40,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 346.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 454.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Humana by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.60.

HUM stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.46. 17,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $424.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.56. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

