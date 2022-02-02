MUFG Securities EMEA plc Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 184,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,239,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.14% of Entegris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Entegris by 204.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,068,000 after buying an additional 1,394,877 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Entegris by 55.3% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after buying an additional 604,249 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 43.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,411,000 after buying an additional 436,868 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $35,514,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 168.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 459,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,446,000 after purchasing an additional 287,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.70.

Shares of ENTG stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,643. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.94. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The business had revenue of $635.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

In related news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 8,827 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,906.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

