MUFG Securities EMEA plc Purchases 19,000 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.26% of Coherent worth $16,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 945,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,921,000 after acquiring an additional 376,293 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 760,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,013,000 after acquiring an additional 299,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 701,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,542,000 after acquiring an additional 210,489 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,426,000 after acquiring an additional 146,138 shares during the period. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 168,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

COHR stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,232. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.43 and a 12 month high of $270.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.33.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. On average, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

