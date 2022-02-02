Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.75.

MTL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC downgraded Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

TSE:MTL opened at C$11.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.60. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$9.80 and a one year high of C$14.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.