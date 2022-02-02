Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Short Interest Up 57.2% in January

Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 455,500 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the December 31st total of 289,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE NTP opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Nam Tai Property has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $361.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nam Tai Property had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 32.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nam Tai Property from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nam Tai Property by 803.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nam Tai Property during the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

