National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of National American University stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. National American University has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

Get National American University alerts:

About National American University

National American University Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education and development of real estate. It operates through the NAU and Other segments. The NAU segment contains the revenues and expenses associated with the university operations. The Other segment involves in the real estate services.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for National American University Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National American University and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.