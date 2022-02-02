National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Short Interest Down 25.0% in January

National American University Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NAUH) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of National American University stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. National American University has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.
About National American University
