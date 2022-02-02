National Bank Financial Comments on Chorus Aviation Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$274.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$251.00 million.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CHR. TD Securities lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.40 price target on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.22.

CHR opened at C$3.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$653.76 million and a PE ratio of -26.86. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.