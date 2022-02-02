National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Receives $68.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Health Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of NHI stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.51). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.02%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.86 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $103,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,754,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after buying an additional 222,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 342,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after buying an additional 136,878 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in National Health Investors by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 999,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,487,000 after buying an additional 129,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,622,000. 61.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

National Health Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. Its portfolio includes lease, mortgage and other note investments in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals, and medical office buildings.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.