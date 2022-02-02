National Instruments Co. (NATI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

National Instruments has increased its dividend by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 63.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 62.91 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.14. National Instruments has a 12-month low of $38.10 and a 12-month high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,002,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NATI. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

