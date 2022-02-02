Natixis Investment Managers International Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Yum China by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,734,000 after acquiring an additional 806,292 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,839,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,449,000 after buying an additional 829,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Yum China by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,638,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,076,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUMC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,085. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.91 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.55.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

