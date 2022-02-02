Natixis Investment Managers International Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,539 shares of company stock valued at $12,499,836. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $192.55. 20,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,951. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $180.37 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

