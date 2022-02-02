Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,389. The stock has a market cap of $220.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.55. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $61.08 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

