Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 487 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.4% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.09. 33,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $238.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

