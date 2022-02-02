Natixis Investment Managers International Takes $1.25 Million Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SSNC traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.46. 8,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.65. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.93 and a 12-month high of $84.85.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.2426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

