NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Short Interest Down 18.7% in January

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the December 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NYSE NWG traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. 1,512,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,611. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NWG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

