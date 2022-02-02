Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the December 31st total of 752,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of NRDS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.96. 2,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,418. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.39. Nerdwallet has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $34.44.

In other news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of Nerdwallet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nerdwallet stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nerdwallet Inc (NASDAQ:NRDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

About Nerdwallet

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

