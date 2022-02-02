NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,800 Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 0.6% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Relx by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Relx stock opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

