Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in January

Nexans S.A. (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,300 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 563.0 days.

OTCMKTS NXPRF remained flat at $$87.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.38. Nexans has a 1 year low of $74.15 and a 1 year high of $104.88.

Get Nexans alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nexans in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Nexans SA engages in the provision of cables and cable solutions. It operates through the following segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, Industry & Solutions, and Other Activities. The Building & Territories segment provides reliable cabling systems and smart energy solutions.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Nexans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.