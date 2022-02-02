Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Raises Dividend to $0.90 Per Share

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend by 86.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $25.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $171.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

