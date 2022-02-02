Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on February 28th

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend payment by 86.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $25.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $169.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $171.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $837,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

