NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and have sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.