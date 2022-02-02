NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.7075 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

NextEra Energy Partners has increased its dividend by 51.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. NextEra Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 111.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.0%.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $75.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.85. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.81 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,901 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

