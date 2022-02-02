Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 339200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of C$7.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.39.

About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)

Nexus Gold Corp., a gold exploration and development company, explores for mineral properties in West Africa and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, manganese, bauxite, copper, nickel, lead, zinc, and limestone/marble deposits. Its flagship properties include the McKenzie Gold Project covering an area of approximately 1,348 hectares located in Red Lake, Ontario; and the Bouboulou gold concession covering an area of approximately 3800 hectares situated to the north-west of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.

