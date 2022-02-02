NFJ Investment Group LLC Acquires 35,961 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,961 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,909,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 18.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 32.5% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.24.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $395.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,540,144. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $306.00 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $353.31 and a 200 day moving average of $354.52. The company has a market capitalization of $388.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

