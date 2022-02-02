NFJ Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 156,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,002 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $25,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,917,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,385,000 after acquiring an additional 43,561 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after acquiring an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,674,000 after acquiring an additional 599,221 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.71.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.17. The stock had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.98 and its 200 day moving average is $166.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.