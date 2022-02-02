NFJ Investment Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,135 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Cadence Design Systems worth $21,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $4,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,233 shares of company stock worth $24,098,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.07.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.34. 2,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,126. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

