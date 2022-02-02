NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases 157,898 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2,791.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,898 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $32,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $248.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.10. The stock has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

