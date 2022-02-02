NFJ Investment Group LLC Purchases 175,569 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,569 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group accounts for about 0.9% of NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $46,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $200.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.95. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.12%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.20, for a total value of $100,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,096 in the last ninety days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

