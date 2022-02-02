NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 29,609 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,609 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $18,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $419.24. 7,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,390. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.37 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.70.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.