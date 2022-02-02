Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson Sells 163 Shares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $14,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Joseph Madson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00.

Shares of NCBS opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.07 and a 12 month high of $94.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.21). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. 42.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

